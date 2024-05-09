Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Traeger (COOK) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Traeger (COOK - Free Report) reported $144.91 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.4%. EPS of $0.04 for the same period compares to $0.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $143.41 million, representing a surprise of +1.05%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.04.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Traeger performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Grills: $76.80 million versus $77.71 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.4% change.
  • Net sales- Consumables: $32.30 million compared to the $30.90 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.5% year over year.
  • Net sales- Accessories: $35.80 million versus $34.91 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.3% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Traeger here>>>

Shares of Traeger have returned -7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Traeger, Inc. (COOK) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise