Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Bumble (BMBL) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, Bumble Inc. (BMBL - Free Report) reported revenue of $267.78 million, up 10.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.19, compared to -$0.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $265.29 million, representing a surprise of +0.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +171.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Bumble performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Paying Users: 4,024.3 thousand compared to the 4,004.2 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Badoo App and Other Paying Users: 1,294.3 thousand versus 1,281.68 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total Average Revenue per Paying User: $21.84 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $21.95.
  • Bumble App Average Revenue per Paying User: $26.34 versus $26.14 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Badoo App and Other Average Revenue per Paying User: $12.35 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $12.46.
  • Bumble App Paying Users: 2,730 thousand versus 2,723.57 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Badoo App and Other: $52 million compared to the $49.89 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Bumble App: $215.80 million compared to the $213.50 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.1% year over year.
Shares of Bumble have returned -6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

