HubSpot (HUBS) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, HubSpot (HUBS - Free Report) reported revenue of $617.41 million, up 23.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.68, compared to $1.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $597.12 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.49, the EPS surprise was +12.75%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how HubSpot performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Customers: 216,840 versus 214,877 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Subscription Revenue per Customer: $11,447 versus $11,138.96 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Subscription: $603.80 million compared to the $584.91 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Professional services and other: $13.62 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $12.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.6%.
  • Gross margin (Non-GAAP)- Subscription: $529.92 million versus $506.52 million estimated by nine analysts on average.
Shares of HubSpot have returned -6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

