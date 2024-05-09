Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Corpay (CPAY) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Corpay (CPAY - Free Report) reported revenue of $935.25 million, up 3.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.10, compared to $3.80 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.11% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $936.25 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.08, the EPS surprise was +0.49%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Corpay performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Spend volume - Corporate Payments: 36.8 million versus 40.54 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Corporate Payments: $265.40 million versus $264.31 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.9% change.
  • Revenues- Lodging Payments: $111.30 million compared to the $124.90 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other Payments: $64.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $62.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.6%.
  • Revenues- Vehicle Payments: $494.06 million versus $481.63 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Corpay have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

