Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Q1 Earnings
Cheesecake Factory (CAKE - Free Report) reported $891.22 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. EPS of $0.73 for the same period compares to $0.61 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $888.27 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63, the EPS surprise was +15.87%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Cheesecake Factory performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Comparable restaurant sales vs. prior year - The Cheesecake Factory: -0.6% compared to the -0.9% average estimate based on nine analysts.
- Number of company-owned restaurants - The Cheesecake Factory: 216 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 216.
- Number of company-owned restaurants - Total: 336 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 338.
- Number of international-licensed restaurants - The Cheesecake Factory: 33 versus 33 estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Number of company-owned restaurants - North Italia: 38 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 37.
- Comparable restaurant sales vs. prior year - North Italia: 3% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2.7%.
- Number of company-owned restaurants - Other FRC: 42 compared to the 41 average estimate based on six analysts.
- Number of company-owned restaurants - Other: 40 compared to the 40 average estimate based on five analysts.
- Revenues- North Italia: $70.87 million compared to the $69.76 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12% year over year.
- Revenues- The Cheesecake Factory restaurants: $667.79 million compared to the $665.10 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.8% year over year.
- Revenues- Other: $78.33 million compared to the $77.24 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.2% year over year.
- Revenues- Other FRC: $74.23 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $76.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.1%.
Shares of Cheesecake Factory have returned -1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.