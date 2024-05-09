Back to top

Image: Bigstock

FS KKR Capital (FSK) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

FS KKR Capital (FSK - Free Report) reported $434 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.8%. EPS of $0.73 for the same period compares to $0.78 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $429.46 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.71, the EPS surprise was +2.82%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how FS KKR Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Investment income- Dividend and other income: $67 million versus $67.81 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.3% change.
  • Investment income- Fee income: $17 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $9.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +240%.
  • Investment income- Paid-in-kind interest income: $35 million versus $40.02 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.7% change.
  • Investment income- Interest income: $315 million compared to the $306.79 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.7% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for FS KKR Capital here>>>

Shares of FS KKR Capital have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise