Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Q1 Earnings

Golden Entertainment (GDEN - Free Report) reported $174.05 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 37.4%. EPS of -$0.37 for the same period compares to $0.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $168.72 million, representing a surprise of +3.16%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -384.62%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.13.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Golden Entertainment performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate and Other: -$11.48 million compared to the -$12.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Nevada Casino Resorts: $26.89 million versus $28.15 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Nevada Taverns: $7.56 million versus $8.15 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Nevada Locals Casinos: $17.54 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.20 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Total Casinos: $40.51 million versus $46.35 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Golden Entertainment have returned -14.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

