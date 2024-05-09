Back to top

P10 (PX) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, P10, Inc. (PX - Free Report) reported revenue of $66.12 million, up 15.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.21, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $64.86 million, representing a surprise of +1.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.19.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how P10 performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • FPAUM(Fee Paying Assets Under Management) - Period Ending: $23.80 billion versus $23.37 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Management and advisory fees: $65.12 million versus $64.09 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.1% change.
  • Revenues- Other revenue: $0.99 million compared to the $0.80 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +49.1% year over year.
Shares of P10 have returned -7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

