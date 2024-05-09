Back to top

ACV Auctions (ACVA) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA - Free Report) reported revenue of $145.69 million, up 21.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.00, compared to -$0.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $144.14 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.01, the EPS surprise was -100.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how ACV Auctions performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Marketplace Units: 174,631 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 174,807.
  • Marketplace GMV: $2.3 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.34 billion.
  • Revenue- Customer assurance: $15.88 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.5%.
  • Revenue- Marketplace and service: $129.81 million compared to the $127.55 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.8% year over year.
Shares of ACV Auctions have returned -4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

