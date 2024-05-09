Back to top

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC - Free Report) reported $399.58 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.8%. EPS of $0.47 for the same period compares to $0.45 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.11% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $399.16 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48, the EPS surprise was -2.08%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Blue Owl Capital Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Interest income: $294.45 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $308.31 million.
  • Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Other income: $5.31 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.41 million.
  • Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments- Dividend income: $28.79 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24.28 million.
  • Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Payment-in-kind interest income: $41.24 million compared to the $40.67 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Dividend income: $21.34 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.21 million.
  • Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments- Interest income: $8 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.29 million.
  • Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments- Other Income: $0.19 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.21 million.
Shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation have returned +4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

