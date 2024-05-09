Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Supernus (SUPN) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN - Free Report) reported revenue of $143.64 million, down 6.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.00, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $146.44 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39, the EPS surprise was -100.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Supernus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Net product sales- Trokendi XR: $16 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $13.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -54%.
  • Revenues- Net product sales- Oxtellar XR: $26.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $27.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.9%.
  • Revenues- Net product sales- Qelbree: $45.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $42.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +74.8%.
  • Revenues- Net product sales: $138.46 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $140.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.5%.
  • Revenues- Royalty revenues: $5.18 million versus $6.10 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -60.7% change.
  • Revenues- Net product sales- GOCOVRI: $26.50 million compared to the $31.80 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Net product sales- Other: $7.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.9%.
  • Revenues- Net product sales- APOKYN: $16.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.9%.
Shares of Supernus have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

