Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About VIZIO (VZIO) Q1 Earnings

VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO - Free Report) reported $353.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.8%. EPS of -$0.06 for the same period compares to $0.00 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.87% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $375.97 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.01, the EPS surprise was -700.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how VIZIO performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Smart TV Shipments: 0.8 million versus 0.95 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • SmartCast Active Accounts: 18.6 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 18.54 million.
  • Total VIZIO Hours: 9,539 compared to the 9,428 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • SmartCast Hours: 5,603 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5,433.
  • SmartCast Average Revenue Per User (ARPU): $34.24 versus $34.32 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net revenue- Platform+: $159.60 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $149.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +27.2%.
  • Net revenue- Device: $194.30 million versus $226.75 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16% change.
  • Gross Profit- Platform+: $88.30 million versus $88.54 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Gross Profit- Device: -$7.20 million versus -$3.70 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of VIZIO have returned -2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

