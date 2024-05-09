Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Atmos (ATO) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, Atmos Energy (ATO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.65 billion, up 6.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.85, compared to $2.48 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -7.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.62, the EPS surprise was +8.78%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Atmos performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating revenues- Pipeline and storage segment: $223.49 million versus $205.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.2% change.
  • Operating revenues- Distribution segment: $1.59 billion compared to the $1.59 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year.
  • Operating Income- Pipeline and Storage: $124.80 million versus $104.29 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Distribution: $426.19 million compared to the $394.74 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Atmos have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

