Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About QuidelOrtho (QDEL) Q1 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, QuidelOrtho (QDEL - Free Report) reported revenue of $711 million, down 16% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.44, compared to $1.80 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.96% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $697.33 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43, the EPS surprise was +2.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how QuidelOrtho performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues by business unit- Molecular Diagnostics: $7.20 million versus $7.83 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -36.8% change.
  • Revenues by business unit- Point of Care: $186.60 million compared to the $169.66 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -39.4% year over year.
  • Revenues by business unit- Transfusion Medicine: $160.30 million versus $155.60 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.8% change.
  • Revenues by business unit- Labs: $356.90 million compared to the $367.66 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.7% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for QuidelOrtho here>>>

Shares of QuidelOrtho have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise