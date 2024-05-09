Back to top

Image: Bigstock

BRC INC (BRCC) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

BRC Inc. (BRCC - Free Report) reported $98.39 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.9%. EPS of $0.01 for the same period compares to -$0.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $97.78 million, representing a surprise of +0.63%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +133.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.03.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how BRC INC performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by Sales Channel- Wholesale: $60.43 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $59.40 million.
  • Revenue by Sales Channel- Outpost: $5.35 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.45 million.
  • Revenue by Sales Channel- Direct to Consumer: $32.61 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $33.25 million.
Shares of BRC INC have returned -13.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

