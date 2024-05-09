Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Sabra (SBRA) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Sabra Healthcare (SBRA - Free Report) reported $166.75 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.4%. EPS of $0.35 for the same period compares to -$0.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $163.67 million, representing a surprise of +1.88%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sabra performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Interest and other income: $8.94 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $8.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.4%.
  • Revenues- Resident fees and services: $66.03 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $62.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.4%.
  • Revenues- Rental and related revenues: $91.78 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $94.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.3%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.11 versus $0.14 estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Sabra have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

