Compared to Estimates, Gladstone Investment (GAIN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Gladstone Investment (GAIN - Free Report) reported revenue of $23.65 million, up 19.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.24, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.94 million, representing a surprise of +3.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -7.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.26.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Gladstone Investment performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Interest income- Affiliate investments: $6.29 million versus $6.45 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Cash and cash equivalents: $0.06 million compared to the $0.08 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Interest income- Non-Control/Non-Affiliate investments: $15.07 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15.65 million.
  • Total interest income: $21.43 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $22.18 million.
Shares of Gladstone Investment have returned +2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

