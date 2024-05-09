Back to top

Compared to Estimates, MannKind (MNKD) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, MannKind (MNKD - Free Report) reported revenue of $66.26 million, up 63.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.05, compared to -$0.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $58.25 million, representing a surprise of +13.76%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +150.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how MannKind performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Royalties- collaborations: $22.65 million versus $22.10 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +94% change.
  • Revenues- Revenue- collaborations and services: $24.85 million compared to the $15.91 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Net revenue- commercial product sales: $18.76 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $20.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.8%.
Shares of MannKind have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

