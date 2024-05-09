Back to top

Image: Bigstock

PennantPark (PNNT) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

PennantPark (PNNT - Free Report) reported $35.98 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1%. EPS of $0.22 for the same period compares to $0.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $36.22 million, representing a surprise of -0.66%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.35%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how PennantPark performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Investment income- From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Other Income: $0.78 million versus $1.15 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Investment income- From controlled, affiliated investments- Dividend income: $4.69 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.10 million.
  • Investment income- From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Dividend Income: $0.62 million compared to the $0.72 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for PennantPark here>>>

Shares of PennantPark have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise