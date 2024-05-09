Back to top

Compared to Estimates, HCI Group (HCI) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, HCI Group (HCI - Free Report) reported revenue of $206.61 million, up 60.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.65, compared to $1.50 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $189.17 million, representing a surprise of +9.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +33.21%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.74.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how HCI Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net investment income: $14.07 million compared to the $10.60 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.6% year over year.
  • Policy fee income: $1.02 million compared to the $1.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.5% year over year.
  • Net premiums earned: $188.54 million versus $176.64 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +72.1% change.
  • Other: $0.36 million compared to the $0.29 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -72.4% year over year.
Shares of HCI Group have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

