Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Amdocs (DOX) Q2 Earnings

Amdocs (DOX - Free Report) reported $1.25 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. EPS of $1.56 for the same period compares to $1.47 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.50% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.58, the EPS surprise was -1.27%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Amdocs performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- North America: $823.20 million versus $844.49 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.7% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- Rest of the world: $237.80 million versus $226.47 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.8% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- Europe: $184.80 million compared to the $181.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.6% year over year.
Shares of Amdocs have returned -4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

