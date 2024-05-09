Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (
HOOD Quick Quote HOOD - Free Report) reported $618 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 40.1%. EPS of $0.18 for the same period compares to -$0.57 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $544.7 million, representing a surprise of +13.46%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +260.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Robinhood Markets performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Assets Under Custody - Total: $129.6 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $118.54 billion. Funded Customers: $23.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $23.95 million. DARTs - Crpyto: 400 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 320 thousand. DARTs - Options: 800 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 670 thousand. Revenues- Net interest revenues: $254 million versus $259.41 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.1% change. Revenues- Transaction-based- Equities: $39 million compared to the $31.57 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +44.4% year over year. Revenues- Transaction-based- Cryptocurrencies: $126 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $62.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +231.6%. Revenues- Transaction-based- Other: $10 million versus $11.40 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.1% change. Revenues- Transaction-based revenues: $329 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $239.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +58.9%. Revenues- Other revenues: $35 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $32.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.6%. Revenues- Net interest revenues- Margin interest: $72 million compared to the $70.40 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +35.9% year over year. Revenues- Transaction-based- Options: $154 million compared to the $133.73 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.8% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Robinhood Markets here>>>
Shares of Robinhood Markets have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
