AMC Entertainment (AMC) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

AMC Entertainment (AMC - Free Report) reported $951.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.3%. EPS of -$0.78 for the same period compares to -$1.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $951.4 million, representing no surprise. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -25.81%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.62.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AMC Entertainment performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Food and beverage: $321.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $312.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.3%.
  • Revenues- Other theatre: $99.70 million versus $83.20 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.8% change.
  • Revenues- Admissions: $530.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $505.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.7%.
Shares of AMC Entertainment have returned +7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

