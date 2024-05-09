Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Nutrien (NTR) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Nutrien (NTR - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.39 billion, down 11.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.46, compared to $1.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.38 billion, representing a surprise of +0.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +27.78%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Nutrien performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Tonnes Sold - Potash - Total: 3,413 KTon versus 2,876.63 KTon estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Tonnes Sold - Nitrogen: 2,507 KTon versus 2,515.38 KTon estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Average Selling Price per Tonne - Phosphate - Industrial and feed: 848 $/Ton compared to the 914.22 $/Ton average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Average Selling Price per Tonne - Phosphate - Total: 689 $/Ton compared to the 603.56 $/Ton average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Sales- Retail Total: $3.31 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.37 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.3%.
  • Sales- Potash: $927 million compared to the $839.98 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.9% year over year.
  • Sales- Retail (Nutrient Ag Solutions)- Crop nutrients: $1.31 billion compared to the $1.28 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Eliminations: -$318 million versus -$426.92 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7% change.
  • Sales- Phosphate: $499 million versus $521.30 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.8% change.
  • Sales- Retail (Nutrient Ag Solutions)- Crop protection products: $1.11 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.5%.
  • Sales- Nitrogen: $1.03 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27.5%.
  • Net Sales- Potash: $813 million versus $744.53 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.9% change.
Shares of Nutrien have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

