We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Pan American Silver (PAAS) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Pan American Silver (PAAS - Free Report) reported $601.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 54.1%. EPS of $0.01 for the same period compares to $0.10 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.66% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $597.47 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.06, the EPS surprise was +116.67%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Pan American Silver performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Pan American Silver here>>>
- Ounces Produce - Gold (Silver and Gold Production): 222.9 Koz compared to the 223.53 Koz average estimate based on six analysts.
- AISC per ounce - Timmins Operation: $2,014 versus $1,977.24 estimated by six analysts on average.
- Ounce Production - La Colorada Operation - Gold: 0.5 Koz versus the six-analyst average estimate of 0.43 Koz.
- Ounce Production - La Colorada Operation - Silver: 1,107 Koz compared to the 967.44 Koz average estimate based on six analysts.
- Ounce Production - Huaron Operation - Silver: 882 Koz versus the six-analyst average estimate of 918.61 Koz.
- Ounce Production - San Vicente Operation - Silver: 788 Koz versus 724.14 Koz estimated by six analysts on average.
- Ounce Production - Dolores Operation - Silver: 430 Koz compared to the 504.63 Koz average estimate based on six analysts.
- Ounce Production - Dolores Operation - Gold: 17.9 Koz compared to the 18.98 Koz average estimate based on six analysts.
- Ounces Produce - Silver (Silver and Gold Production): 5,009 Koz versus the six-analyst average estimate of 5,004.06 Koz.
- AISC per ounce - La Arena Operation: $1,536 versus $1,755.48 estimated by six analysts on average.
- AISC per ounce - Shahuindo Operation: $1,216 compared to the $1,670.99 average estimate based on six analysts.
- AISC per ounce - Dolores Operation: $2,367 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1,474.48.
Shares of Pan American Silver have returned -2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.