Unveiling Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.14 per share, reflecting an increase of 6.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $286.91 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.4%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Prestige Consumer Healthcare metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- OTC Healthcare- International' will reach $44.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.4%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- OTC Healthcare- North American' at $242.49 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross profit- OTC Healthcare- North American' will likely reach $137.07 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $127.48 million.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross profit- OTC Healthcare- International' of $25.83 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $26.28 million.
Over the past month, Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares have recorded returns of +1.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), PBH will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.