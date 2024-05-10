Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Privia Health (PRVA) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, Privia Health (PRVA - Free Report) reported revenue of $415.24 million, up 7.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.02, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $435.07 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05, the EPS surprise was -60.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Privia Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Practice Collections: $707.70 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $686.89 million.
  • Care Margin: $94.90 million compared to the $95.02 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Platform Contribution: $44.70 million compared to the $44.22 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Implemented Providers (as of end of period): 4,359 versus 4,230 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Attributed Lives (as of end of period): 1,143 thousand versus 1,103.1 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Privia Health have returned +1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

