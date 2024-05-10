Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Spectrum (SPB) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, Spectrum Brands (SPB - Free Report) reported revenue of $718.5 million, down 1.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.62, compared to -$0.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $708.23 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49, the EPS surprise was +230.61%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Spectrum performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Home & Personal Care (HPC): $267.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $259.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.1%.
  • Net Sales- Home & Garden (H&G): $160.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $155.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%.
  • Net Sales- Global Pet Care (GPC): $289.90 million compared to the $290.80 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.3% year over year.
Shares of Spectrum have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

