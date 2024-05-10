Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Aveanna (AVAH) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH - Free Report) reported $490.65 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.2%. EPS of -$0.03 for the same period compares to -$0.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.16% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $485.05 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.05, the EPS surprise was +40.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Aveanna performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Hours - PDS: 10,264 hrs compared to the 10,039.83 hrs average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue rate - MS: $445.99 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $450.28.
  • Unique patients served (UPS) - MS: 92 compared to the 88 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- PDS: $395.01 million compared to the $388.66 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- MS: $41.03 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $39.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.9%.
  • Revenue- HHH: $54.61 million versus $55.06 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.7% change.
Shares of Aveanna have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

