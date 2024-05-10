We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sally Beauty (SBH) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended March 2024, Sally Beauty (SBH - Free Report) reported revenue of $908.36 million, down 1.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.35, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $908.52 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39, the EPS surprise was -10.26%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Sally Beauty performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Comparable sales growth - Sally Beauty Supply: -4% compared to the -1.6% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Comparable sales growth - Beauty Systems Group: 2% versus -0.6% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Number of stores at end-of-period - Beauty Systems Group: 1,334 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,332.
- Number of stores at end-of-period - Total: 4,468 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4,475.
- Number of stores at end-of-period - Sally Beauty Supply: 3,134 compared to the 3,143 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Comparable sales growth - Consolidated: -1.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -1.2%.
- Net Sales- Sally Beauty Supply: $513.24 million compared to the $523.26 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.2% year over year.
- Net Sales- Beauty Systems Group: $395.12 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $384.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.7%.
- Operating Income- Beauty Systems Group: $43.02 million versus $47.46 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Operating Income- Sally Beauty Supply: $76.82 million versus $85.43 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Sally Beauty have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.