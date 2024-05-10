Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Sally Beauty (SBH) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Sally Beauty (SBH - Free Report) reported revenue of $908.36 million, down 1.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.35, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $908.52 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39, the EPS surprise was -10.26%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sally Beauty performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable sales growth - Sally Beauty Supply: -4% compared to the -1.6% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Comparable sales growth - Beauty Systems Group: 2% versus -0.6% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Number of stores at end-of-period - Beauty Systems Group: 1,334 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,332.
  • Number of stores at end-of-period - Total: 4,468 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4,475.
  • Number of stores at end-of-period - Sally Beauty Supply: 3,134 compared to the 3,143 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Comparable sales growth - Consolidated: -1.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -1.2%.
  • Net Sales- Sally Beauty Supply: $513.24 million compared to the $523.26 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Beauty Systems Group: $395.12 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $384.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.7%.
  • Operating Income- Beauty Systems Group: $43.02 million versus $47.46 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Sally Beauty Supply: $76.82 million versus $85.43 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Sally Beauty have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

