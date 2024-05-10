Back to top

Compared to Estimates, The Manitowoc Company (MTW) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW - Free Report) reported $495.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.6%. EPS of $0.14 for the same period compares to $0.46 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $489.48 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.19, the EPS surprise was -26.32%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how The Manitowoc Company performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Americas: $283.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $274.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.1%.
  • Net Sales- MEAP: $68.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $72.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.9%.
  • Net Sales- EURAF: $143 million versus $155.27 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.8% change.
Shares of The Manitowoc Company have returned -8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

