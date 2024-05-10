Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Fiverr (FVRR) Q1 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Fiverr International (FVRR - Free Report) reported $93.52 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.3%. EPS of $0.52 for the same period compares to $0.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $92.45 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Fiverr performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Take Rate: 32.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 32.1%.
  • Active buyers: 4 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.06 million.
  • Spend per buyer: $284 versus $280.96 estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Fiverr here>>>

Shares of Fiverr have returned +5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Fiverr International (FVRR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise