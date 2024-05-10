Back to top

Image: Bigstock

CommScope (COMM) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

CommScope (COMM - Free Report) reported $1.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 41.6%. EPS of -$0.08 for the same period compares to $0.35 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 billion, representing a surprise of +12.18%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +65.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.23.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CommScope performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- CCS (Connectivity and Cable Solutions): $604.70 million compared to the $505.45 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -26.5% year over year.
  • Net Sales- ANS (Access Network Solutions): $187.40 million versus $189.55 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -37.3% change.
  • Net Sales- NICS (Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions): $180.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $157.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -36.6%.
  • Net Sales- OWN (Outdoor Wireless Networks): $196 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $179.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24.2%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- NICS (Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions): -$1.10 million versus $11.69 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- ANS (Access Network Solutions): $14.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $21.94 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- CCS (Connectivity and Cable Solutions): $95.10 million compared to the $55.79 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- OWN (Outdoor Wireless Networks): $44.30 million versus $25.88 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for CommScope here>>>

Shares of CommScope have returned -7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise