Compared to Estimates, Plug Power (PLUG) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Plug Power (PLUG - Free Report) reported $120.26 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 42.8%. EPS of -$0.43 for the same period compares to -$0.35 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -26.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $162.92 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.32, the EPS surprise was -34.38%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Plug Power performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenue- Sales of fuel cell systems, related infrastructure and equipment: $68.30 million versus $111.44 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -62.5% change.
  • Net revenue- Services performed on fuel cell systems and related infrastructure: $13.02 million compared to the $12.66 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +43.2% year over year.
  • Net revenue- Power purchase agreements: $18.30 million versus $15.43 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +130.6% change.
  • Net revenue- Fuel delivered to customers and related equipment: $18.29 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $17.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +80.3%.
  • Net revenue- Other: $2.36 million compared to the $1.17 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Gross profit- Fuel delivered to customers and related equipment: -$40.29 million compared to the -$32.08 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Gross profit- Sales of fuel cell systems, related infrastructure and equipment: -$66.83 million compared to the -$14.59 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Gross profit- Other: $0.65 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of -$0.40 million.
  • Gross profit- Services performed on fuel cell systems and related infrastructure: $0.07 million compared to the -$13.33 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Gross profit- Power purchase agreements: -$36.92 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of -$34.89 million.
Shares of Plug Power have returned -17.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

