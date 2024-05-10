Back to top

Cars.com (CARS) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Cars.com (CARS - Free Report) reported $180.18 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.8%. EPS of $0.01 for the same period compares to $0.17 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.20% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $179.81 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08, the EPS surprise was -87.50%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cars.com performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Monthly Average Revenue Per Dealer: $2,505 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2,539.55.
  • Dealer Customers: 19,381 versus 19,416 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Dealer: $161.82 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $163.10 million.
  • Revenue- Other: $3.05 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.05 million.
  • Revenue- OEM and National: $15.31 million compared to the $14 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Cars.com have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

