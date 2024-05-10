Back to top

HanesBrands (HBI) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, HanesBrands (HBI - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.16 billion, down 16.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.02, compared to -$0.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 billion, representing a surprise of -1.44%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +66.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.06.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how HanesBrands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Innerwear: $506.84 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $486.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.4%.
  • Net Sales- Activewear: $217.75 million versus $244.94 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -30.9% change.
  • Net Sales- Other: $25.58 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $45.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -56.3%.
  • Net Sales- International: $406.03 million compared to the $397.60 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.3% year over year.
Shares of HanesBrands have returned -11.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

