Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV - Free Report) reported $1.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.8%. EPS of $0.95 for the same period compares to $0.79 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.77% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.87, the EPS surprise was +9.20%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hilton Grand Vacations performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Sales of VOIs, net: $438 million compared to the $443.23 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +37.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Cost reimbursements: $122 million versus $105.81 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.4% change.
  • Revenues- Rental and ancillary services: $181 million versus $170.25 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.6% change.
  • Revenues- Sales, marketing, brand and other fees: $145 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $172.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.2%.
  • Revenues- Financing: $104 million versus $111.81 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +40.5% change.
  • Revenues- Resort and club management: $166 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $162.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.7%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Hilton Grand Vacations here>>>

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations have returned -3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise