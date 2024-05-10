Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Yeti (YETI) Q1 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Yeti (YETI - Free Report) reported $341.39 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.8%. EPS of $0.34 for the same period compares to $0.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $333.79 million, representing a surprise of +2.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +36.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Yeti performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- United States: $275.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $275.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9%.
  • Geographic Revenues- International: $65.60 million compared to the $58.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.7% year over year.
  • Net Sales by Category- Coolers & Equipment: $119.91 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $112.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.9%.
  • Net Sales by Category- Drinkware: $214.58 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $212.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.8%.
  • Net Sales by Category- Other: $6.91 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $9.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.3%.
  • Net Sales by Channel- Wholesale: $153.57 million compared to the $149.09 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.1% year over year.
  • Net Sales by Channel- Direct-to-consumer: $187.83 million compared to the $184 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.5% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Yeti here>>>

Shares of Yeti have returned -10% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise