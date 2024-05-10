Back to top

Endeavor (EDR) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Endeavor Group (EDR - Free Report) reported $1.85 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.9%. EPS of $0.89 for the same period compares to $0.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.93 billion, representing a surprise of -4.31%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +147.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Endeavor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue -Owned Sports Properties: $685.43 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $658.89 million.
  • Revenue -Events, Experiences & Rights: $744.90 million compared to the $804.83 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue -Sports Data & Technology: $90.71 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $112.02 million.
  • Revenue -Eliminations: -$16.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$9.33 million.
  • Revenue -Representation: $345.35 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $357.24 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA - Corporate: -$76.54 million compared to the -$85.50 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA - Owned Sports Properties: $298.97 million compared to the $287.85 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA - Sports Data & Technology: -$9.46 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.47 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA - Representation: $65.20 million compared to the $81.12 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA - Events, Experiences & Rights: $95.91 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $106.17 million.
Shares of Endeavor have returned +0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

