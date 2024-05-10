Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Enfusion (ENFN) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Enfusion, Inc. (ENFN - Free Report) reported $48.05 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.3%. EPS of $0.06 for the same period compares to $0.03 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.80% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $47.67 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.04, the EPS surprise was +50.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Enfusion performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Platform subscriptions: $44.69 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $44.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.6%.
  • Revenues- Managed services: $3.18 million compared to the $3.22 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other: $0.19 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.8%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Enfusion here>>>

Shares of Enfusion have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Enfusion, Inc. (ENFN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise