Haemonetics (HAE) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Haemonetics (HAE - Free Report) reported revenue of $343.29 million, up 12.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.90, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $326.95 million, representing a surprise of +5.00%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.27%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.88.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Haemonetics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenues- Plasma: $138.63 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $134.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.7%.
  • Net revenues- Blood Center: $70.23 million versus $66.10 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.5% change.
  • Net business unit revenues: $338.05 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $320.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13%.
  • Net revenues- Service: $5.24 million versus $5.26 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.2% change.
  • Net revenues- Hospital: $129.19 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $120.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.1%.
Shares of Haemonetics have returned +8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

