Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Planet Fitness (PLNT) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Planet Fitness (PLNT - Free Report) reported revenue of $248.02 million, up 11.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.53, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $248.13 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49, the EPS surprise was +8.16%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Planet Fitness performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Stores - End of period: 2,599 versus 2,600 estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Same-store sales: 6.2% versus 5% estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Franchisee-owned same store sales: 6.3% versus 5% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Corporate-owned same store sales: 6.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 6.6%.
  • Total Stores - New stores opened: 25 versus 30 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- National advertising fund: $19.79 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $19.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.8%.
  • Revenue- Franchise: $84.23 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $85.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11%.
  • Revenue- Equipment segment: $21.62 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $25.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.6%.
  • Revenue- Corporate-owned stores segment: $122.38 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $119.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.6%.
  • Revenue- Franchise segment: $104.02 million compared to the $105.87 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.2% year over year.
  • EBITDA- Franchise: $76.31 million versus $69.68 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • EBITDA- Corporate and Other: -$18.53 million compared to the -$15.26 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Planet Fitness here>>>

Shares of Planet Fitness have returned -2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise