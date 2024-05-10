Back to top

Compared to Estimates, BigCommerce (BIGC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

BigCommerce (BIGC - Free Report) reported $80.36 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12%. EPS of $0.06 for the same period compares to -$0.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $77.46 million, representing a surprise of +3.74%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how BigCommerce performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Annual Revenue Run-rate (ARR): $340.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $338.30 million.
  • ARR Attributable to Enterprise Accounts: $248.20 million compared to the $249.75 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Number of enterprise accounts: 5,970 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6,053.
  • Revenue- Partner and services: $19.40 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $19.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.1%.
  • Revenue- Subscription solutions: $60.96 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $57.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.3%.
View all Key Company Metrics for BigCommerce here>>>

Shares of BigCommerce have returned +6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

