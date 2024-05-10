Back to top

Insmed (INSM) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Insmed (INSM - Free Report) reported revenue of $75.5 million, up 15.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$1.06, compared to -$1.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $78.88 million, representing a surprise of -4.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.22.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Insmed performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Japan: $14.89 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.85 million.
  • Revenue- Europe and rest of world: $4.26 million compared to the $4.07 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- US: $56.35 million compared to the $55.61 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Insmed have returned -8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

