Image: Bigstock

Hyatt Hotels (H) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Hyatt Hotels (H - Free Report) reported $1.71 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2%. EPS of $0.71 for the same period compares to $0.41 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72 billion, representing a surprise of -0.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.74%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.73.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hyatt Hotels performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • ADR - Comparable systemwide hotels: $202.33 versus $206.04 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • RevPAR - Comparable systemwide hotels: $131.86 versus $137.16 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Occupancy - Comparable systemwide hotels: 65.2% versus 66.6% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Worldwide Hyatt - Brand properties - Rooms: 323,405 versus 328,759 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • RevPAR - Comparable owned and leased hotels: $178.04 compared to the $215.29 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Occupancy - Comparable owned and leased hotels: 67% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 74.6%.
  • Revenues- Distribution and destination management: $319 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $284.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.7%.
  • Revenues- Owned and Leased Hotels: $309 million versus $315.92 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.6% change.
  • Revenues for the reimbursement of costs incurred on behalf of managed and franchised properties: $802 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $795.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10%.
  • Revenues- Net management, franchise, and other fees: $249 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $257.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.7%.
  • Revenues- Management and franchise fees: $262 million compared to the $261.70 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Contra: -$13 million versus -$11.50 million estimated by four analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Hyatt Hotels here>>>

Shares of Hyatt Hotels have returned -5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

