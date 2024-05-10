We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hyatt Hotels (H) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Hyatt Hotels (H - Free Report) reported $1.71 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2%. EPS of $0.71 for the same period compares to $0.41 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72 billion, representing a surprise of -0.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.74%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.73.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Hyatt Hotels performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- ADR - Comparable systemwide hotels: $202.33 versus $206.04 estimated by three analysts on average.
- RevPAR - Comparable systemwide hotels: $131.86 versus $137.16 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Occupancy - Comparable systemwide hotels: 65.2% versus 66.6% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Worldwide Hyatt - Brand properties - Rooms: 323,405 versus 328,759 estimated by two analysts on average.
- RevPAR - Comparable owned and leased hotels: $178.04 compared to the $215.29 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Occupancy - Comparable owned and leased hotels: 67% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 74.6%.
- Revenues- Distribution and destination management: $319 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $284.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.7%.
- Revenues- Owned and Leased Hotels: $309 million versus $315.92 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.6% change.
- Revenues for the reimbursement of costs incurred on behalf of managed and franchised properties: $802 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $795.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10%.
- Revenues- Net management, franchise, and other fees: $249 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $257.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.7%.
- Revenues- Management and franchise fees: $262 million compared to the $261.70 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.4% year over year.
- Revenues- Contra: -$13 million versus -$11.50 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Hyatt Hotels have returned -5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.