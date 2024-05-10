Constellation Energy Corporation ( CEG Quick Quote CEG - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.82 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64 per share by 11%. In the year-ago quarter, the company recorded earnings of 78 cents per share. Total Revenues
Constellation Energy (CEG) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Lag
Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.82 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64 per share by 11%. In the year-ago quarter, the company recorded earnings of 78 cents per share.
Total Revenues
Constellation Energy’s revenues totaled $6.2 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.4 billion by 26.7%. The top line also declined 18.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $7.6 billion.
Highlights of the Release
Total operating expenses for the reported quarter were $5.35 billion, down 29.2% from $7.56 billion in the year-ago period.
Operating income totaled $813 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s figure of $31 million.
Net interest expenses increased 18.7% to $127 million from $107 million in the year-ago period.
In the reported quarter, CEG repurchased nearly three million shares and deployed approximately $500 million, bringing its cumulative repurchases in excess of $1.5 billion since the program's commencement. In addition, its board of directors authorized an additional $1 billion authority to repurchase shares under its previously announced program.
Financial Position
As of Mar 31, 2024, Constellation Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $562 million compared with $368 million as of Dec 31, 2023.
As of Mar 31, 2024, the company had a long-term debt of $8.4 billion compared with $7.5 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.
Cash used in operating activities in the first three months of 2024 amounted to $723 million compared with $934 million in the year-ago period.
Total capital expenditure for the first quarter was $738 million compared with $660 million in the year-ago period.
Guidance
Constellation Energy announced its 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) guidance in the range of $7.23-$8.03. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $7.43, which is lower than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.
Zacks Rank
Currently, Constellation Energy has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Recent Releases
NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP - Free Report) recorded first-quarter 2024 operating earnings of 75 cents per unit, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 12 cents by 525%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 EPS is pegged at $1.54, which implies a year-over-year increase of 352.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales stands at $1.37 billion.
CNX Resources Corporation (CNX - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2024 operating earnings of 45 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 36 cents by 25%.
The consensus estimate for 2024 EPS is pegged at $1.39, which suggests a year-over-year decrease of 26.8%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 58.1% in the last four quarters.
Arch Resources Inc. (ARCH - Free Report) reported a first-quarter 2024 operating EPS of $2.98, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.79 by 6.8%.
The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at $12.83, which indicates a year-over-year decrease of 47%. The consensus mark for 2024 sales is pegged at $2.56 billion.