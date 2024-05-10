Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Playtika (PLTK) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Playtika Holding (PLTK - Free Report) reported $651.2 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.8%. EPS of $0.15 for the same period compares to $0.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $642.38 million, representing a surprise of +1.37%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Playtika performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average DPUs: 0.31 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.32 million.
  • Average Daily Payer Conversion: 3.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.6%.
  • Average MAUs: 32.8 million compared to the 30.16 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average DAUs: 8.8 million versus 8.7 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • ARPDAU: $0.81 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.81.
View all Key Company Metrics for Playtika here>>>

Shares of Playtika have returned +10.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise