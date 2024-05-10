Watts Water (WTS) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Watts Water Technologies, Inc ( WTS Quick Quote WTS - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.33, which increased 21% on a year-over-year basis and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.4%.
The company’s quarterly net sales rose 21% year over year to $570.9 million. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.5%. Organic sales were up 6% year over year.
The company’s performance benefited from higher revenue growth in the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa (APMEA) and America amid rising inflation.
Segment Results Americas: Net sales rose 30% year over year to $419 million. Organic sales increased 11% due to extra shipping days, favorable prices and growth in core valve products. Adjusted operating margin decreased 40 basis points (bps) year over year to 22.1% due to inflation, higher investments and the dilutive impact of the Bradley acquisition, partly offset by increased price realization. Europe: Net sales fell 4% year over year to $123 million, including a favorable foreign exchange impact of 1%. Organic sales were down 5% due to lower volumes in both fluid solutions. Adjusted operating margin was up 110 bps year over year to 15.7%, owing to favorable price-cost dynamic and product mix. APMEA: Net sales increased 43% to $29 million. Organic sales moved up 6% from New Zealand, Australia and the Middle East. The unfavorable foreign exchange impact was 3%. Adjusted operating margin decreased 150 bps to 18.2% due to inflation and dilution from the Enware acquisition. Other Details
Gross profit increased 22.7% year over year to $267.5 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 26.9% year over year to $169.6 million. Operating income was $96.7 million, up 14.2% year over year.
GAAP operating margin decreased 110 bps to 16.9%. The adjusted operating margin was 18.2%, up 30 bps year over year.
Cash Flow & Liquidity
For the fiscal first quarter, Watts Water generated $45.6 million of cash from operating activities compared with $33.4 million in the prior-year period.
As of Mar 31, 2024, free cash flow was $36.6 million compared with $28.3 million in the year-ago period. The increase was due to higher net income and reduced working capital investment.
The company repurchased 23,000 shares for $4 million in the first quarter.
As of Mar 31, 2024, the company had $237.1 million in cash and cash equivalents with $283.5 million of long-term debt compared with the respective figures of $350.1 million and $298.2 million as of Dec 31, 2023. Guidance
For second-quarter 2024, the company expects organic sales to decrease in the range of 1%-5%. The adjusted operating margin is estimated to be between 17.6% and 18.2%, while the adjusted margin is projected to decrease in the range of 160 bps-100 bps. The company expects the free cash flow performance to be seasonally slower.
For 2024, Watts Water expects organic sales to be down 4% to increase 1%. The adjusted operating margin is estimated to be between 17.1% and 17.7%. The adjusted margin is expected to fall between 10 bps and 70 bps.
