Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Insulet (PODD) Q1 Earnings

Insulet (PODD - Free Report) reported $441.7 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.4%. EPS of $0.73 for the same period compares to $0.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $423.52 million, representing a surprise of +4.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +87.18%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Insulet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- International Omnipod: $115.30 million compared to the $106.32 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- U.S. Omnipod: $317.70 million versus $311.93 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.7% change.
  • Revenue- Total Omnipod: $433 million compared to the $418.25 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Drug Delivery: $8.70 million versus $5.56 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1640% change.
Shares of Insulet have returned -1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

