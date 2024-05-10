Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Akamai Technologies (AKAM - Free Report) reported revenue of $986.97 million, up 7.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.64, compared to $1.40 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $989.22 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.61, the EPS surprise was +1.86%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Akamai Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Security: $490.68 million versus $473.18 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21% change.
  • Revenue- Compute: $144.53 million versus $138.81 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.9% change.
  • Revenue- Delivery: $351.76 million versus $377.18 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.8% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Akamai Technologies here>>>

Shares of Akamai Technologies have returned -2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise